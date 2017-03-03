JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been arrested on assault charges in connection with a traffic stop that ended with troopers shooting and wounding him.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday that 39-year-old Richard D. Jenny of Johnson City has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested Friday and held on $75,000 bond.
According to the statement, Jenny pulled a weapon after two troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped a speeding vehicle in which he was riding. Troopers fired at Jenny and hit him. He was taken to a hospital and treated.
Bureau spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Jenny is white. Authorities haven’t released the troopers’ races or identities.
