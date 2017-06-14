CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was convicted of planning an attack on a New York mosque has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison.
WTVC-TV in Chattanooga (http://bit.ly/2rt2nlq ) reports that a judge sentenced 65-year-old Robert Doggart of Signal Mountain to 235 months on Wednesday.
He was convicted in February of solicitation to commit a civil rights violation and solicitation to commit arson of a building. A judge threw out two other guilty verdicts for threats in interstate commerce.
Doggart was convicted of recruiting about 10 people to attack a Muslim community called Islamberg. But the judge wrote that Doggart did not make “true threats” because he did not personally intimidate the community’s residents.
Most Read Stories
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
- Rifle-wielding attacker wounds GOP leader, killed by police VIEW
Doggart ran for Congress in 2014 in East Tennessee and finished with 6 percent of the vote.
___
Information from: WTVC-TV, http://www.newschannel9.com/