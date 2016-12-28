WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an East Tennessee man is dead following a shooting and crash that involved deputies.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said Marion County deputies responded Tuesday evening after a man called making threats to law enforcement officers. When deputies arrived at the scene in Whiteside, Niland says the man drove toward them at a high rate of speed.

Niland told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2iho8PP) that the deputies fired at the vehicle and it crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release the names or races of the suspect or the deputies.

The TBI continues to investigate.

