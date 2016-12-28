WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an East Tennessee man is dead after a shooting and crash that involved deputies.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said Marion County deputies responded Tuesday evening after a man called making threats to law enforcement officers. When deputies arrived at the scene in Whiteside, Niland says the man drove toward them at a high rate of speed.
Niland told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2iho8PP) that the deputies fired at the vehicle and it crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The TBI identified the man as 59-year-old William John Berner.
Officials did not release the names or races of Berner or the deputies.
The TBI continues to investigate.
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com
