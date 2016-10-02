MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted of killing his grandson in April 2014 in an argument over a steak.

The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2diyG0Q ) reports 65-year-old Harold Gray of Frayser was convicted last week of reckless homicide in Shelby County Criminal Court.

According to court records, Gray got into an argument with 31-year-old Anthony Morris about Morris looking at a steak in his refrigerator. Gray then stabbed Morris with a kitchen knife.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com