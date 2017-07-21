SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — A program in a Tennessee county reduces inmates’ jail time if they voluntarily undergo birth control procedures, in a move that has drawn criticism from the local district attorney and the American Civil Liberties Union.
WTVF-TV reports General Sessions Judge Sam Benninfield signed a standing order in May that provides 30 days’ credit toward jail time for men who agree to free vasectomies in White County and women who agree to receive free Nexplanon implants, which prevent pregnancies for up to four years.
Benningfield says he hopes to prevent children being born under the influence of drugs.
County officials say 32 women and 38 men have signed up.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Amazon isn't technically dominant, but it pervades our lives VIEW
District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said his office doesn’t support the order, citing ethical concerns. The ACLU called the order unconstitutional, describing it as coercion.
___
Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.