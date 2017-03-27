ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama coroner has identified the four members of a Jackson, Tennessee, family killed in a weekend small plane crash.
AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2nZBS4N ) that the victims were identified as 45-year-old Joseph Connell Crenshaw, 43-year-old Jennifer Dawn Crenshaw, 16-year-old Jacob Addison Crenshaw and 14-year-old Jillian Celeste Crenshaw.
The plane crashed in Blount County Saturday afternoon.
Blount County 911 executive director Caleb Branch says the Cessna 210 departed from Kissimmee, Florida, and was traveling to Jackson, Tennessee.
Tennessee and Alabama media report that the teenagers were students at the University School of Jackson. The school issued a letter to parents saying the two students and their parents were returning to Jackson from a spring break trip.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating the crash.
