MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Firefighters are crediting an 11-year-old Memphis boy with saving his family from a fire that broke out at their apartment.

Memphis Fire Lt. Wayne Cooke told WREG-TV that the boy heard the smoke detector going off about 1 a.m. and woke up the other seven members of his family. Cooke said the boy likely saved their lives.

When fire crews arrived at Ten Mile Creek Apartments a few minutes after the call came in, flames were coming through the roof. By then, everyone was out and no injuries were reported.

Cooke says firefighters consider the boy a hero for his efforts.

WMC-TV reports the Red Cross is helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.