PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University is honoring Tina Fey with a special media award.

The actress will receive the Philadelphia school’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Award at a luncheon on Oct. 7. Fey isn’t a Temple alumna, but her late father studied journalism there and graduated in 1966.

Fey is among seven honorees at next week’s event.

Earlier this year, Fey and her brother established the Donald H. Fey Memorial Scholarship at the school, in honor of her father.

It’s targeted toward veterans who attend Temple’s media and communication school. Her father served in the Korean War and died last October.