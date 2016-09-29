PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University is honoring Tina Fey with a special media award.
The actress will receive the Philadelphia school’s Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Award at a luncheon on Oct. 7. Fey isn’t a Temple alumna, but her late father studied journalism there and graduated in 1966.
Fey is among seven honorees at next week’s event.
Earlier this year, Fey and her brother established the Donald H. Fey Memorial Scholarship at the school, in honor of her father.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
It’s targeted toward veterans who attend Temple’s media and communication school. Her father served in the Korean War and died last October.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.