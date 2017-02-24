BOSTON (AP) — Temperature records are falling in the Northeast as spring-like warmth has descended on the region.
Boston hit 71 degrees, making Friday the warmest February day ever recorded in the city. The National Weather Service says Newark, New Jersey, reached 74 degrees, breaking the previous high of 73 for the date, set in 1985.
Temperatures also hit 70 in Philadelphia; Hartford, Connecticut; and Providence, Rhode Island.
It’s the second warm day in a row, but it won’t last. A strong cold front, potentially accompanied by storms, is predicted to pass on Saturday evening. Temperatures will then return to normal, with Sunday night lows in the 30s.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.