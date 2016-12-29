STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A text message to a friend guided rescuers to a teenager held captive in the North Carolina home where her mother was slain.

Authorities say Gary Love held the 14-year-old girl captive for days and killed her mother in a grisly crime revealed earlier this week when the girl was rescued Monday. Love is from Ohio but has been in North Carolina several months.

The sheriff announced new charges against him Wednesday, including felony sex offenses with a child, kidnapping and assault on a female. He had already been charged with murder in the mother’s death.

The friend who notified authorities, 13-year-old Savannah Evans, told WSOC-TV that she woke up Monday to a text message that asked her to call 911 for help.