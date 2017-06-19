BOSTON (AP) — Three New Hampshire teenagers who police say assaulted and yelled racial slurs at a popular street performer in Boston who plays music while dressed as a bear could face hate crime charges.
The three boys appeared in court Monday on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. A judge ordered them released to their parents’ custody.
Police say “Keytar Bear” was attacked Saturday near Faneuil (FAN’-yul) Hall. They say the juveniles ripped off his mask and hit him several times while yelling racial slurs at him.
A witness told police one of the suspects slammed the musician’s face into the ground and vandalized his equipment before taking off with his tips.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release audio of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says the assault is being investigated for potential civil rights violations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.