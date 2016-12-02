NEW YORK (AP) — A teenage daredevil who climbed the World Trade Center’s centerpiece tower in 2014 has surrendered to police after videos posted on social media showed him dangling from other New York skyscrapers.
Police say 19-year-old Justin Casquejo (cahs-KAY’-hoh) turned himself in Friday and faces charges of reckless endangerment and trespassing.
Casquejo is from Weehawken, New Jersey. He was sentenced to community service for scaling the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center.
The recent videos show him perched precariously on buildings and scaffolding near Central Park.
The teen’s attorney says whether someone acted recklessly in the eyes of the law and whether he acted recklessly in the eyes of the average person are “completely different issues.” Attorney Jeremy Saland says there’s more to Casquejo than “what you are seeing on YouTube or Instagram.”
