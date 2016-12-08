TOBYHANNA, Pa. (AP) — An 18-year-old girl was live-streaming herself as she drove along a Pennsylvania highway in the moments before the crash that killed her and a passenger.

State police say Brooke Miranda Hughes was broadcasting live video on Facebook while driving very slowly in the right lane of Interstate 380 near Tobyhanna.

The Times-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2haA031 ) the passenger, 19-year-old Chaniya Morrison-Toomey, can be heard asking, “Are you going live?”

Before Hughes can answer, lights flash inside the car, followed by the sound of screeching tires.

Both teens died after a tractor-trailer plowed into the back of their car just after midnight Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was unhurt.

The video has been taken off Hughes’ Facebook page. State police say they’ll use it in their investigation.

