BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama teenager testified she exchanged sexually explicit messages with a Georgia man accused of intentionally leaving his 22-month-old son in a hot SUV to die.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2dZvqFe) reports the 17-year-old girl on Monday said she and Justin Ross Harris exchanged photos of their genitals and sexual messages weeks before the death of his son, Cooper. She says they began exchanging messages a couple of years ago.
During testimony, prosecutor Chuck Boring showed jurors the photo of Harris’ penis that was sent to the girl.
Prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed Cooper by leaving him for hours in a vehicle parked outside his workplace. Harris’ lawyers called the death accidental.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
Harris moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2012.
He faces life in prison if convicted of murder.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.