NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say a teenager has confessed to throwing a 68-year-old woman into a swimming pool when she tried to break up a party at a South Florida apartment complex.
Broward Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the 16-year-old boy turned himself in on Monday, telling investigators that he “messed up” and has to “own up to it.” He was with his mother and a lawyer.
Nancy James told deputies that 200 young people showed up at Players Place apartments near Fort Lauderdale Saturday evening. When she tried to speak to them a young man picked her up, dragged her to the pool and tossed her in.
A neighbor later identified the teen through surveillance footage.
Most Read Stories
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Huge park-and-ride closure in Bellevue leaves angry commuters feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
- Seattle man, 32, dies after fall on Mount Hood
The teen is charged with battery on a person 65 or older.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.