NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say a teenager has confessed to throwing a 68-year-old woman into a swimming pool when she tried to break up a party at a South Florida apartment complex.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the 16-year-old boy turned himself in on Monday, telling investigators that he “messed up” and has to “own up to it.” He was with his mother and a lawyer.

Nancy James told deputies that 200 young people showed up at Players Place apartments near Fort Lauderdale Saturday evening. When she tried to speak to them a young man picked her up, dragged her to the pool and tossed her in.

A neighbor later identified the teen through surveillance footage.

The teen is charged with battery on a person 65 or older.