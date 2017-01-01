ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl is dead and her mother was hurt in an attack in their Ellicott City home, just west of Baltimore.
Officers say the alleged 15-year-old gunman is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head.
The Howard County Police Department said in a news release that 52-year-old Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom about 2 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say Zaremba went to Charlotte Zaremba’s bedroom and saw a man. Police say he shot Suzanne and Charlotte Zaremba, then himself.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- Sure, Alabama is better, but Huskies still could have won | Matt Calkins
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
Charlotte Zaremba died at a local hospital; Suzanne Zaremba was treated and released.
Police say the alleged gunman is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Authorities say it is not clear if he has any connection to the victims.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.