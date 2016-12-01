LONDON (AP) — A 15-year-old boy in Britain has been charged with murder in the killing of a Polish man in the weeks after the U.K.’s vote to leave the European Union.

Arkadiusz Jozwik died after he was attacked by teenagers in Harlow, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of London, on Aug. 27. His death came amid a spike in reported attacks on eastern Europeans and other hate crimes in the wake of Britain’s June 23 EU membership referendum.

At the time, police said they were investigating the killing of 39-year-old Jozwik as a potential hate crime.

Six teenagers were arrested and later released on bail. Government prosecutor Paul Scothern said Thursday that one was being charged and would appear in court Jan. 6.

The other five will face no charges.