CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A teen who was sexually assaulted during a game of sexual conquest at a prestigious New Hampshire prep school is writing a book.
Chessy Prout made her first public comments about the assault last year, describing what happened to her at St. Paul’s School in Concord in 2014 when she was a 15-year-old freshman.
Prout’s memoir, “I Have The Right To: A High School Survivor’s Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope,” is being co-written with Boston Globe journalist Jenn Abelson. It will be published in March.
The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Prout has done.
St. Paul’s graduate Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, is appealing his convictions on a felony charge and several misdemeanors.