ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey teenager who posted a video of a street fight interrupted by a peacemaking New Jersey man said that he is thankful for the intervention.

Jamar Mobley told CBS Philly (http://cbsloc.al/2nBjPBx) that the fight could have gone “a whole other way” if Ibn Ali Miller hadn’t stepped in.

“He was minding his business and just came out of the car,” Mobley said. “He said I will not leave until you guys shake hands.”

The video had been viewed millions of times after being posted on Facebook on Monday. It starts with a fistfight in Atlantic City between Mobley and another boy as others record it on their phones.

Miller then walks up, gets between the two and tells the onlookers that they’re cowards for recording the scuffle.

“Look, they laughing. Look,” Miller says while gesturing to the gathered crowd. “He’s got a big smile on his face. … He’s supposed to be your man.”

The stranger then tells the teens they are “almost men” and need to start acting like it.

“Y’all got parents. Don’t make your parents look like this,” he said.

After learning from the teen combatants that they had no idea why they started fighting, the man refused to leave until they both shook hands.

“It’s a great thing to have the youth listen like that” Miller told the Press of Atlantic City. “That doesn’t always happen. Those young men impressed me.”

Miller has drawn wide praise, including a message of support on Twitter from LeBron James, who saluted the man “who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation.”

“To me the fact that LeBron and others have seen it … it’s cool, I’d be more excited when I was a younger man,” Miller told the newspaper, adding that his family isn’t on social media because of all of the negativity. “But I want people to take away from it to pay it forward. That’s it”.

