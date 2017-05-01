MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot on the front lawn of a church near her middle school in Alabama.
News outlets quote Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley as saying the girl was shot on her left side about 3 p.m. Monday after students were released from Bellingrath Middle School. The shooting happened at St. James Missionary Church, which is located next door. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Finley says police are looking for two suspects who may also be students at the school. He did not release any description of the suspects.
