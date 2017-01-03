EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor is pursuing ethnic intimidation and harassment charges against a 14-year-old white student accused of making a racist video of a black student eating chicken.
Prosecutor John Morganelli told a news conference Tuesday in Easton he will bring the charges in juvenile court.
The student recorded a high school student eating chicken wings and, in narrating the piece, used a slur and made references to “being broke and on welfare.” The video was shared on social media. Morganelli calls it “reprehensible.”
The black 16-year-old student was accused of assaulting the white student in retaliation. His attorney told The Morning Call he recently accepted a form of probation in juvenile court.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
The white student’s attorney tells the newspaper “as offensive as the video was, physically assaulting someone is worse.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.