OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager who jumped from a lime-rock mining quarry in Florida has died.
The Orlando Sentinel reports 17-year-old Trey Austin Dagwan Cardozo was found unconscious Monday in an inactive mining quarry in Marion County. He was taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center and died on Tuesday.
Marion County spokeswoman Lauren Lettelier says the final cause of death is still under investigation.
He is the second teenager to die in an accident at an Ocala quarry this summer. On May 27, an 18-year-old drowned while swimming in a different quarry at the Hard Rock Cycle Park.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/