WHEATON, Md. (AP) — Police say they’ve charged a 17-year-old boy in the fatal stabbing of two men in a Maryland mall near Washington.

Montgomery County Police announced in a statement late Wednesday that surveillance video from Westfield Wheaton mall shows the teen fighting with the men Tuesday. Other patrons broke up the fight. Later, police say video shows the teen stabbing one man and pursuing the other while still armed. Both later died at hospitals.

Police identified one man as 24-year-old Angel Pineda-Gomez, but say they haven’t confirmed the other man’s identity.

Police say multiple officers recognized the teen’s image from the video. Angelo Jackson was arrested Wednesday. Jackson is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held without bond. Court records don’t list an attorney for Jackson.