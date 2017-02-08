CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl wants his upcoming trial moved.
Attorneys for David Eisenhauer say in court documents that the 19-year-old won’t get a fair trial in Montgomery County or surrounding communities. They say they fear media coverage of the case has evoked “great passion and widespread prejudice.”
Eisenhauer’s change of venue request and other motions are expected to be considered during court hearings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding the body of Nicole Lovell. Twenty-year-old Natalie Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping hide Lovell’s body.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
Keepers is also scheduled to go to trial in March. She has also asked for her trial to be moved.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.