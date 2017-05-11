MIAMI (AP) — A Florida teenager accused of tossing a 68-year-old woman into a pool during a party at an apartment complex is on house arrest.
The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2pADrmt ) reports a judge on Tuesday ordered the 16-year-old to serve 21 days of house arrest. But he’s allowed to go to school, church and to travel with his basketball team.
The teen is charged as a juvenile with battery on a person over the age of 65. He’s shown on a video throwing Nancy James into the pool as she tried to break up a party near Fort Lauderdale that more than 200 teens showed up for on Saturday.
The teen turned himself into authorities on Monday. He faces another hearing in June.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.