OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska say a teen accused of tossing a baby she had secretly delivered out of her second-story bedroom window has been charged as an adult with felony child abuse resulting in death.
Omaha police say the 16-year-old girl was booked Saturday. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.
Officers were called to the apartment shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, where they found a woman administering CPR to the infant. The baby and 16-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the teen was alone in her bedroom when she went into labor and gave birth to the premature baby. Police say she then threw the infant out the window and told her mother.
Police expect autopsy results next week.
