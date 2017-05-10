LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A judge in Utah ruled Wednesday that a teenage boy accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl will be tried in adult court.
First District Juvenile Court Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said that the 16-year-old boy’s alleged actions were premeditated, and that it is clear he intended to kill Deserae Turner.
“He planned and he acted,” said Fonnesbeck, after a two-day hearing on the matter this week. “He pulled the trigger.”
The teenager’s family said on Tuesday that the boy was a kind peacemaker, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
But a local detective testified that authorities found hyperlinks on the boy’s phone connected to a website featuring such extreme violence as executions.
The boy is one of two teenagers accused of plotting to kill Turner.
The judge ruled on Monday that the second teenager, who was charged with helping his friend plot to kill Turner, will also be tried in adult court.
The Associated Press is not naming the boys because they are juveniles.
Turner nearly died after being shot in the head and left in a ditch in the small northern Utah town of Smithfield in February.
Authorities have said the two 16-year-old boys concocted the plan while playing video games and discussing their desire to “get rid” of Turner, who was texting one of them. Turner was found in the early morning of Feb. 17 in a dry canal about 90 miles north of Salt Lake City.
Turner spent more than two months in a hospital.
Both boys have been charged with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and obstruction of justice.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.