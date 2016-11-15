Cruz unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination, and Trump nicknamed him “Lyin’ Ted.”
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is considering nominating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to serve as U.S. attorney general, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Cruz, 45, was at Trump Tower to discuss the job on Tuesday, the person said. When approached by reporters on his way out, Cruz said the election was a mandate for change but didn’t say he was under consideration for a job.
Cruz unsuccessfully sought the Republican presidential nomination. He and Trump were at odds during the primary, viciously attacking one another. Trump nicknamed Cruz “Lyin’ Ted.” Cruz didn’t endorse Trump during a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. In September, relations between the two men seemed to improve when Cruz said he would vote for Trump.
Asked for comment, Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier said: “Cruz is focused on serving Texans in the Senate. He was there today to offer help in promoting the conservative policies that were campaigned on and that he’s long fought for.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- What the national media are saying about Seahawks' 'magnificent' win over Patriots
- Patriots' Rob Gronkowski has punctured lung according to one report
- 5,000 Seattle-area students walk out of class to protest election of Trump WATCH
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was initially discussed as a potential attorney general but now is being discussed as a possible secretary of State pick.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.