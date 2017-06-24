DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A technical sergeant has been released from a hospital after an Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 left the runway and flipped over after landing during preparation for an air show in Ohio.
The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2t6puT1 ) Technical Sgt. Kenneth Cordova was released Friday night. It’s unclear if the jet’s pilot, Capt. Erik Gonsalves, has been released. Authorities said both were in good condition after the accident Friday afternoon at Dayton International Airport.
Officials say the Thunderbirds won’t perform Saturday at the Vectren Dayton Air Show. No decision has been made about Sunday’s performance.
The commander in charge of the Thunderbirds has said a safety board will determine the cause of the “mishap” that occurred at the end of an advance flight before this weekend’s scheduled shows.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Veteran LAPD officer arrested for sex with 15-year-old cadet
- Did you get the letter? WSU sends warning to 1 million people after hard drive with personal info is stolen
- Issaquah student was doing 102 mph — and didn’t get a fine. Should fellow students be the judges?
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com