SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A search and rescue team hiked up a steep, snowy Utah mountain to try to rescue a dog that was stuck on a narrow ledge above a 50-foot cliff.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Monday showing highlights of the Friday operation, but it ended without the animal getting off the mountain near Provo.
A rescuer rappelled down to try to lure the dog named Mary with food. It didn’t work because Mary became skittish every time he got close. The team called off the rescue at nightfall and left her with food and hand warmers.
The saga had a happy ending the next day when her owners called to say Mary somehow made it down the mountain alone. She had cuts to her paws but was OK.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.