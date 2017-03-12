NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Teaching current events in the age of Donald Trump has become fraught with peril for some educators who have interjected their personal political beliefs into the classroom.
A New York City teacher was warned over a homework question critical of Trump. An Alabama district fielded complaints for a teacher’s “Obama, you’re fired!” caption under a Trump display. And video caught a Texas art teacher shooting a squirt gun at an image of Trump, and yelling, “die!”
Is it ever OK for teachers to offer up their viewpoints?
It’s become a debate among educators at a time when students have become energized by classroom discussions of such hot-button issues as immigration and racial justice.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- 2½-block skid has Seattle scrutinizing streetcar safety
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
- Sidney Jones carted off the field after tearing Achilles at UW's Pro Day VIEW
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
Education experts say teachers should be careful not to shape their students’ beliefs for them.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.