PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A teachers’ organization in Philadelphia is encouraging teachers to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and provide lessons on the movement every day for one week.
Amy Roat of the Caucus of Working Educators tells radio station KYW (http://cbsloc.al/2ikwIhI ) that the group is urging participating teachers to let principals know of their plans for the week of Jan. 23 and isn’t encouraging anyone to be insubordinate.
It’s not known how many teachers will take part.
A school district spokesman would say only that the district provides regular avenues for students to learn and express themselves. The main teachers union hasn’t taken a formal position.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
The Black Lives Matter movement largely emerged after high-profile killings of unarmed black men and boys by police. It now has a broader racial justice agenda.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.