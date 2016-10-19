HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police and a parent say a Pennsylvania teacher washed out a 10-year-old boy’s mouth with soap after he argued with another student.

The boy’s mother says it happened Oct. 13 at Camp Curtin Academy.

Police Capt. Gabriel Olivera tells Pennlive.com that the teacher’s actions — even if true — don’t amount to a crime.

Ciara White and her son, Donald Thomas, spoke to WHP-TV. Donald says he doesn’t want to go back to the school while the teacher still works there.

Officials with the Harrisburg School District aren’t speaking about the matter, citing student confidentiality issues. They also won’t say whether the teacher has been disciplined.

Neither police nor school officials have identified the teacher.