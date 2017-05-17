FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — A teacher and a student have been arrested after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of 300 people at a private Colorado boarding school.

The Gazette reports that the 46-year-old technology director at the Fountain Valley School and a 16-year-old student were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of charges including terrorist training activities, possession and use of a hoax incendiary device and conspiracy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a device found at the school about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Colorado Springs was rendered safe.

The evacuated students and faculty were taken to a nearby church after the threat was made and remained there for about six hours.

The school is located on a former ranch and has about 235 students, a mix of both boarding and day students.

