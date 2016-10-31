PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire high school teacher is in hot water after a video surfaced showing her in a classroom dressed as Donald Trump and dancing to a song that included an expletive.

Superintendent Stephen Zadravec tells the Portsmouth Herald (http://bit.ly/2f6sSV2 ) that he can’t comment about specifics because it’s a personnel matter, but Portsmouth High School teacher Kara Kelley “is not presently in the classroom.”

Zadravec says there’s no place for offensive language in the school “nor is it our practice in school to support or discredit political candidates.”

The video was posted on some parents’ Facebook pages on Monday. Some commented that the teacher’s actions were “out of bounds” and “inappropriate.”

Kelley did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.