NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A teacher charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old student and taking her to California is back home in Tennessee, facing charges that could leave him in prison for life.
Tad Cummins appeared in a federal courtroom in Nashville on Tuesday to face an additional charge of bringing a minor across state lines for sex. The 50-year-old health science teacher was shackled with leg irons and wearing a striped jail jumpsuit when he entered the courtroom. He smiled at relatives who came to watch.
A federal magistrate judge told Cummins he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and could get life. Cummins replied softly, answering that he understood.
Federal prosecutors want him held pending trial. The judge scheduled a detention hearing for Friday.
