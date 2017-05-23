PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two children and a teacher remain hospitalized a week after a bus carrying dozens of Philadelphia eighth-graders to Washington, D.C., overturned in Maryland.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rNQXo6 ) that teacher Brittany Jacobs is still in critical condition at a Maryland hospital and has not recovered enough to be moved closer to home. She remains in a medically induced coma much of the time to reduce brain swelling. When awake, she cannot speak, but has been able to respond to commands by giving a thumbs up. Two children, whose names were not released, are also still in treatment.

The bus carrying 26 children, three chaperones and the driver overturned at least once May 15 on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland, near Havre de Grace (HAV’-ur dih GRAYS).

