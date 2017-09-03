LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift wants to know if we’re “…Ready For It ?”
The pop star released the pulsating new song off of her upcoming album “reputation” on Sunday after previewing it during a college football game on ESPN Saturday night. The song quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.
Swift previously released the somewhat divisive single “Look What You Made Me Do” and a self-aware music video in anticipation of the new album.
“Reputation” will mark her sixth studio effort following the album “1989,” which was released in 2014. It will be available on Nov. 10.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
- Seahawks roster cutdown day live thread: Trevone Boykin, Kasen Williams miss final 53-man roster