Taylor Swift has turned to her superhero friend Ryan Reynolds for help with her Halloween costume.
Swift posted several pictures of herself on Instagram as Marvel’s Deadpool alongside some friends on Halloween night. She thanked Reynolds in one caption , calling him “the BEST deadpool inside contact ever.”
Reynolds played the talkative antihero in one of the year’s highest-grossing films so far. A sequel is due out in 2018.
