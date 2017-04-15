CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Organizers say marches are planned Saturday in about 150 cities, including Washington, D.C., where theirs will begin with a rally at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump is the first major party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don’t care.
Protest organizers say Americans deserve to know about Trump’s business ties and potential conflicts of interest.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, on Friday posted an online video urging Congress to force Trump to release the returns.
Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.
