GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A tattooed fitness enthusiast and model accused of a string of robberies in Connecticut has been arrested in California.
Police say 34-year-old David Byers, of Solana Beach, evaded officers in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Arizona before his arrest Wednesday. Police noted a neck tattoo when they released a description of the suspect.
FBI agents and local police found Byers in the San Diego area.
The Greenwich Time (http://bit.ly/2pJWlJe ) reports Byers’ arrest surprised those who worked with him in the modeling community.
Police say Byers robbed a Chase Bank twice and a Citgo gas station in Greenwich. Police hope to extradite Byers so he can face charges including first-degree robbery and felony reckless endangerment.
Other charges are expected. It wasn’t immediately known if Byers had an attorney.
Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com
