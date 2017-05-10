TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The town of Taos is celebrating the life of the late actor and former resident Dennis Hopper.
KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports (https://goo.gl/HYITXN) that the northern New Mexico enclave will honor the life of the Hollywood star on May 17 with a motorcycle rally and ride, live music and screenings of Hopper’s most famous films.
Hopper moved to New Mexico in the late 1960s and directed the 1969 film Easy Rider, which parts were filmed in Taos Pueblo.
He later lived at the Taos Mabel Dodge Luhan house.
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson proclaimed “Dennis Hopper Day” in 2010.
___
Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com
