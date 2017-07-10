KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a security outpost in eastern Laghman province, killing two policemen and wounding seven civilians.
Sarhadi Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the attack took place in the district of Ali Shing on Monday night.
Zwak says the seven civilians wounded in the two-hour-long assault included women and children.
He says reinforcements were deployed to the scene and government forces engaged in an intense battle until they finally pushed back the insurgents.
Zwak says that top Taliban commander known as Adam Khan was killed in the attack, along four others insurgents.
The Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility for the assault.