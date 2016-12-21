KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say gunmen have stormed the home of a lawmaker in the capital, killing eight people and leaving the parliamentarian wounded after he jumped from the roof to escape.
The Taliban claimed the attack, which began late Wednesday, saying they targeted a meeting of military officials.
Police officer Sadiq Muradi says the gunmen attacked the house of Mir Wali, a lawmaker from the restive southern Helmand province. They battled his guards for several hours, eventually killing eight people, including family members, friends and members of his security detail. Three attackers were killed.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack.
