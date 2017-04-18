TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s government says a Chinese dissident who intended to apply for political asylum has voluntarily flown back to China, potentially averting a diplomatic tussle.
Taiwanese authorities said in a statement that political activist Zhang Xiangzhong met with Taiwanese immigration officials reviewing his case and decided it would be the “best solution” to return to China on Wednesday.
Zhang abandoned his package tour group last week and said he intended to seek asylum on the self-governing island as a political refugee. He had previously been jailed by China in connection with his political activities.
Taiwan stopped offering political asylum to Chinese citizens after a string of plane hijackings in the 1990s by people seeking to flee China for Taiwan, although it has offered long-term residency to some Chinese from the mainland.
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.