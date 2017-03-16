TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says it is planning to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and will seek cutting-edge stealth aircraft from the United States in the face of a growing military threat from rival China.
Thursday’s announcement follows the release of this year’s $11.4 billion defense budget, an increase of less than 1 percent from last year.
That compares to China’s 7 percent rise in defense spending, announced this week, to about $151 billion, the world’s second largest after the United States.
Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan told lawmakers that Taiwan is focusing on inexpensive but effective “asymmetric warfare” techniques to combat threats in the air and seas.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
China considers the self-governing island to be its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.