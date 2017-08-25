TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s China-friendly former president, Ma Ying-jeou, was found not guilty of leaking classified information about a senior opposition legislator on Friday, ending a yearlong legal process that had threatened to undermine faith in the office.

Taipei District Court spokesman Liao Chien-yu said the court found the charges against Ma either lacked evidence or that his actions were legal.

Prosecutors had charged Ma in March after a six-month probe with breaking laws on the protection of personal information, release of secrets and communications security and surveillance. The charges carried a maximum sentence of three years each.

Ma issued a statement commenting on the verdict, saying he hoped it would set a precedent allowing presidents to serve their terms without having to worry about facing legal action after leaving office.

“I hope future past presidents need not face all kinds of pointless entanglements and can peacefully govern the country constitutionally,” Ma said.

Ex-President Chen Shui-bian, who served from 2000 to 2008, was convicted after leaving office on charges related to graft and bribery and sent to prison. His predecessor, Lee Teng-hui, was also investigated over corruption after leaving office.

A conviction would have caused some Taiwanese to lose faith in the presidency, said Liu Yih-jiun, public affairs professor at Fo Guang University in Taiwan. Ma had billed himself a clean leader and insisted on his innocence in the case.

“It would further damage people’s confidence on the level of the president,” Liu said. “It will leave people here a general bad impression.”

The 67-year-old U.S.-educated legal scholar was credited with improving relations with China, Taiwan’s chief political and military rival, during his two terms from 2008 to 2016.

But that improvement sparked mass protests among young Taiwanese wary of China’s intentions toward the island. Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under control by force if necessary. That public backlash cost Ma’s Nationalist Party the presidency in January 2016 and ended its parliamentary majority that year.

Relations with China have suffered a sharp downturn under Ma’s successor, Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party, who has refused to endorse Beijing’s view that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory.

The charges against Ma arose from a 2013 lawsuit brought by Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Ker Chien-ming. Ker accused the ex-president of leaking information from a wiretapped conversation in which Nationalist lawmaker Wang Jin-pyng pressed judicial officials to acquit Ker in a separate case.

Wang at the time was speaker of the legislature and Ma’s main political rival within the party.