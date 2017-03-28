TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — People close to a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist say he went missing nine days ago during a visit to the Chinese territory of Macau and appears to be in Chinese custody.
The Taiwan Association for Human Rights said Lee Ming-che disappeared after clearing immigration on March 19 in Macau and never showed up for a planned meeting later that day with a friend across the border in China city of Zhuhai.
Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu, said Tuesday that a Taiwanese government agency also told her this week it had indirect information pointing to a Chinese state security detention.
Cheng Hsiu-chuan, president of a Taipei college where Lee worked, said the 42-year-old may have attracted the attention of Chinese security after using the Chinese social media service WeChat to discuss China-Taiwan relations.
Most Read Stories
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- New residents pour in: Pierce, Snohomish counties see nation's biggest jump in movers
- Seahawks' QB Trevone Boykin arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and public intoxication while passenger in car crash
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.