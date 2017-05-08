TORONTO (AP) — A Syrian refugee couple have named their new baby after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in gratitude for his initiative to allow refugees to enter the country.
The Toronto Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qi3Lq1 ) Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan was born May 4 in a Calgary, Alberta, hospital. His parents, Afraa and Muhammad Bilan, came to Canada from their war-ravaged home nation with their two older children last year.
Afraa Bilan tells the Toronto Star that the family loves and appreciates Trudeau and says he’s the reason they’re in Canada. Bilan notes that little Justin Trudeau is the family’s first Canadian and beat the rest of them to getting citizenship.
The Canadian government says more than 40,000 Syrian refugees have arrived in the country since November 2015.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- After bathroom fight, man 'calmly shot' in head outside White Center tavern, authorities say
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.